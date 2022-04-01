ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 stock UK – live: Very, AO and Game could be the first to restock the console in April

By Alex Lee
UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Game , Very and AO soon. Read on for more information.

Spring has arrived. The birds are singing, the snow is sleeting (eh?) and it’s still difficult to buy a PS5 . What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, things certainly looked up in March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In March, we saw multiple restocks from Amazon , Game , ShopTo , PlayStation Direct , Very and many more. Let’s hope April takes the restocks to the next level.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

