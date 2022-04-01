ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Take Five: Q2 to test resilient stocks, peak inflation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 1 (Reuters) - As the second quarter gets underway, the biggest question is when soaring inflation will finally peak.

Federal Reserve minutes and a Reserve Bank of Australia meeting will provide insights on rate setters' thinking. Resilience in stocks and Russia's rouble could be put to the test.

Here's your week ahead in markets from Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Ira Iosebashvili in New York, Tommy Wilkes, Marc Jones and Dhara Ranasinghe in London.

1/FED UP

Judging by the, albeit brief, inversion of a closely watched part of the Treasury yield curve, U.S. recession risks are rising. read more

An inverted curve has a solid track record for predicting recessions, but how to interpret recent bond moves presents a conundrum for investors. After the Federal Reserve's March 16 meeting offered a glowing assessment of the economic outlook, stocks are taking the bond selloff in their stride. read more

On Wednesday, minutes of that Fed meeting should show how policymakers view the outlook. They've already flagged bigger rate hikes to tame inflation, which is at four-decade highs. Also key would be details on how quickly the Fed might reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet, a risk some believe markets are underestimating. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPvCm_0ewEpT1n00

2/ WHEN DOVES BUY

The Bank of Japan has put its money where its mouth is, proving its position as the world's most dovish major central bank. Its standing offer to buy benchmark government bonds signals a potent defence of its yield curve control policy read more .

The effect of that binge is debatable: yields have only eased slightly from six-year highs, and that arguably had as much to do with U.S. Treasury yields declining from multi-year peaks. read more

And there's a collateral casualty of the BOJ's uber-easing: the yen, which has plumbed depths not seen since 2015. While the BOJ maintains a weaker currency is overall positive for the economy, jawboning by a queue of government officials suggests a differing view. read more

Australia's central bank meanwhile meets on Tuesday and while a policy change isn't expected, the bank may go further in laying groundwork for a rate hike. Markets expect one around June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLIjZ_0ewEpT1n00
Japan's 10-year bond yield, and the yen

3/ BOUNCEBACK-ABILITY

Two-weeks ago Wall Street's S&P 500 and MSCI's main world stocks index were both down 14% for the year and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) was officially in minus 20% "bear" market territory.

Now? Though the war in Ukraine rages on and interest rates are on the up, the S&P 500 is back to within 5% of its all-time high, MSCI World has recovered half of its drop and the Nasdaq is down a more manageable 8%. read more

Analysts hope that as and when the dust settles, corporate earnings will still look okay, and that the dreaded "stagflation" scenario will be avoided. TINA, or There Is No Alternative, is still alive and well it seems. read more

The next earnings season is approaching but if the Russia-Ukraine crisis does lead to a new Iron Curtain, it might get harder for stocks to defy gravity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1nu1_0ewEpT1n00
World stocks shaken, but just for a while

4/ REBOUND FOR REAL?

The rouble has staged a remarkable recovery from the record lows hit in the days following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. In onshore , and offshore markets , , where Western institutions trade with non-sanctioned Russian entities, the rouble is almost back to where it was in the run-up to the invasion. read more

The rise is partly down to capital controls that have suppressed rouble selling and artificially inflated the currency. But there is also a genuine improvement in Russia's balance of payments as imports collapse and soaring energy prices increase export revenues. read more

President Vladimir Putin's demand for rouble payments for gas, and whether European buyers agree, could be the next test for whether demand for the currency is real or engineered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSVJz_0ewEpT1n00
Russian rouble vs U.S. dollar

5/ END OF AN ERA

While the U.S. yield curve inverted, a sea change was taking place in euro zone bond markets with German, French and Dutch two-year debt yields popping above 0% for the first time since 2014 .

Yields across the bloc ended March with their biggest monthly surge in around a decade, on expectations the ECB will soon push its minus 0.5% depo rate to 0% and above read more .

That would be a key moment for negative-yielding debt, global volumes of which surged above $18 trillion in 2020. Savers, banks and pension funds should all benefit; risky corporate debt and emerging markets that gained from investors' "hunt for yield" may lose out. read more

But calling a trend change in these volatile times is not easy. Coming days could show if yield moves back above 0% are really durable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnrtz_0ewEpT1n00
Negative yields on their way out?

Compiled by Dhara Ranasinghe; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Why a U.S. Recession Isn't Imminent in 2022 — Economic Indicators

Recession fears have increased over the last month after Russia invaded Ukraine. The inversion in the yield curve has only compounded recession fears. Is a U.S. recession coming in 2022 and what are the best investments in a recessionary environment?. Article continues below advertisement. The most recent U.S. recession was...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Stock#Currency War#Federal Reserve#Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Doves#The Bank Of Japan
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Stocks end lower, ending market's worst quarter in 2 years

A late burst of selling left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday, as the market closed out its worst quarter since the pandemic broke out two years ago. Despite posting a 3.6% gain for March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. The S&P 500 ended the day 1.6% lower, bringing its loss since the beginning of the year to 4.9%.
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Is a yield curve inversion a foreboding sign for mortgage rates? Does it really signal a recession? Economists weigh in.

For a moment this week, the bond market flashed a signal that some associate with impending recessions. Home buyers need not worry just yet, according to economists. On Friday, the 2-year rate, which ended higher for the week, also traded above the 10-year yield for the second time this week — inverting the spread by as much as 10 basis points.
BUSINESS
Axios

A reliable recession indicator is flashing warning signs

One of the best-known recession indicators is flashing warning signs on the economy. Yields on longer-term U.S. government bonds are in danger of slipping below yields on short-term bonds, a relatively rare occurrence known as an "inversion." Why it matters: Inverted yield curves can reflect a rising risk of economic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

389K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy