CHICAGO (CBS) -- The average price of gas right now in the Chicago area is $4.67 a gallon, but if you're stuck paying premium, you're probably shelling out at least $5.47 a gallon. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the sky-high cost at the pump is also leading to surcharges for both Uber and Lyft riders. Lyft has now increased prices to help drivers, while Uber did the same last week. One lawmaker has a plan to help long-term by capping the gas tax. But as gas prices continue to reach record highs, some rideshare drivers are also rethinking...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO