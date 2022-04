The Chadron Rotary Club is donating $2,500 to support Ukrainian civilians in their home country and those who have fled. Individual club members are contributing to this cause by donating to Rotary International’s mobilization for Ukrainian civilian and refugee support. Club members are asking local residents to support this worthwhile cause. Any amount will make a difference in the lives of Ukrainians during this crisis. The club challenges the community to equal or exceed the amount Rotary is contributing.

CHADRON, NE