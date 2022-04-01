ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

God’s faith in us discussed at Lifetree Café

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community is invited to join the discussion of understanding who were are in God's eyes. The topic is the focus of an upcoming talk at Lifetree Café on Monday, April 4, at 2 p.m. Believing in God is important, but what about...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Odyssey

God's Plan?

We all have that VISION! We paint this life scenario of what our world would be life if we achieved a dream in mind. Whether that be scoring a internship to set you up for the big world, meet a certain weight, or being apart of something bigger than yourself. As children was have dreams for ourself, sometimes so big its almost fairytale like. We all have desires and se ourselves succeeding and there is no sought that it could be possible, but it just might not be how you picture it. There is nothing more heartbreaking than going along the journey and never reaching the finish line, but trust me God has a detour.
RELIGION
Deseret News

‘Like Uber, but for God’ — This online forum lets people interact with clergy of different faiths

That’s how Tablet magazine’s Liel Leibovitz described Tablet’s new initiative called “The Tent.” It’s a digital space for anyone to sign up to form a relationship with a member of clergy of their own faith, or another tradition, to ask questions, listen to thought-provoking lectures and workshops, and enter a “Tent” belief, if they so choose.
RELIGION
Nevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Father God loves you

Many people I’ve talked with are convinced that God is an angry, mean father somewhere in heaven who is in a very bad mood because his children are misbehaving. And like every wise child who is misbehaving who thinks he/she will “really get it” from dad, he/she will avoid dad’s presence and distance themself from him to keep from being punished.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Sandpoint, ID
Lifestyle
City
Hope, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Society
KTEN.com

‘God’s Not Dead!’: The Newsboys Talk Faith, Music & How Their Song Inspired The Fan-favorite Movie Series

Originally Posted On: https://insider.pureflix.com/podcast/pure-flix-podcast-newsboys. If you love their music, you’ll love this interview!. We sit down with Duncan Phillips and Michael Tait and talk about how their music has affected their lives, including their hit song “God’s Not Dead.” The band members will also share fun details about their new upcoming Stand Together Tour!
RELIGION
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy