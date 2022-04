Amazon Prime Video has plenty of new and library titles coming to their platform this April. For the originals, check out The Outlaws, a new TV series starring Christopher Walken, about a group of strangers who are doing court-appointed community service, and get themselves into trouble; Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newtown star as ex-lovers and current CIA agents in All the Old Knives; Outer Range is a new TV series that seems to combine Yellowstone with The X-Files; and A Very British Scandal stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and the very nasty, very public divorce they went through.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO