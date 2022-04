In a season full of ups and downs, the Warriors are back to where we're used to seeing them: The NBA playoffs. The Warriors on Saturday clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2018-19 season with their 111-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Golden State currently is the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and hold a one-game lead over the Dallas Mavericks. Utah now is three games behind the Warriors.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO