When you step into cocktail bar Hecate, opening April 7, you might as well be crossing from Back Bay’s Public Alley 443 into a new realm. Fitting, considering the namesake: the Greek goddess of magic, boundaries, and necromancy — among other things — who even Zeus “honored above all,” according to Greek poet Hesiod. And per Virgil, in the Aeneid: “Hecate whose name is howled by night at the city cross-roads.” The goddess was also associated with mystery cults, where the rites were known only to initiates, which is to say, howling too loudly about the bar’s secrets is snatching much of the fun from its visitors.

