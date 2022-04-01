ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

BREAKING: Possible tornado touchdown in Tysons after warnings issued for Fairfax County

By FFXnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 9:15 p.m. — The earlier Tornado Warning, and one issued subsequently, have both been cancelled. It appears that a rotating storm — possibly a weak tornado — passed by Tysons Corner Center mall, according to video posted on social media. There are also reports of damage near the Tysons...

Comments / 1

Inside Nova

UPDATED: Small tornado touched down in Tysons

It’s official: Tysons Corner experienced a brief tornado during Thursday night’s severe weather. The National Weather Service’s Sterling office confirmed that a twister touched down along Chain Bridge Road, just northwest of Tysons Corner Mall, for about a minute on Thursday evening — enough to damage a pair of gas stations and send loose items airborne.
TYSONS, VA
NBC Washington

Tornado Touched Down in Tysons, Weather Service Confirms

A tornado touched down in Tysons, Virginia, on Thursday night, the National Weather Service confirmed after heavy rain and powerful winds left behind damage. An EF-0 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 85 mph touched down at 8:41 p.m. “along Chain Bridge Road just northwest of the Tysons Corner Mall,” NWS said in a statement Friday.
TYSONS, VA
WSET

Strong storms arrive in Virginia Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thursday will be the wettest day this week as we have two chances of severe storms. Severe threat #1 comes from a line of t-storms moving from West to East across Virginia beginning Thursday morning. These will be storms moving into Virginia near Thursday daybreak.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

1 killed, 7 hospitalized in separate crashes along Leesburg Pike

Two unrelated crashes along Leesburg Pike in Virginia on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one driver and a total of seven people being hospitalized, according to authorities. Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that killed one and sent three others to the hospital...
STERLING, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Vehicles damaged due to high winds in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department reported an accident during Thursday’s tornado in which two vehicles sustained heavy damage when a tree was knocked over by high winds. The incident occurred on Joshua Road and has since been cleared. The large tree was blown into the roadway as two vehicles, a […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 dead, 2 injured after multiple Virginia homes catch fire

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Officials in northern Virginia say one person is dead and two others are hurt after a house fire. News outlets report that the Loudoun County fire department said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Nashua Street in Ashburn and quickly spread to neighboring homes.
ASHBURN, VA
TODAY.com

Meteorologist calls family on air to warn of incoming tornado

One reporter in the DC-area is putting his job as dad first. When a tornado warning occurred Thursday night, NBC Washington chief meteorologist Doug Kammerer was on air tracking the storm for viewers. In the middle of the broadcast, Kammerer realized the tornado warning was right over his house in...
MARYLAND STATE
UPI News

90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut

The same potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central United States through Wednesday night will next focus its energy on a dozen states in the East into Thursday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Some of Thursday's severe thunderstorms...
FLORIDA STATE
WFXR

More than 800 remain in the dark in parts of VA and WV

UPDATE 11:59 p.m.: The number of Appalachian Power customers impacted by outages has fallen throughout the night with with power restored to most. According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, more than 800 customers remain without power across parts of Virginia and southeastern West Virginia late Thursday night. — UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: The number of Appalachian […]
VIRGINIA STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 800 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Salem, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem, Livonia, Hitchcock, Becks Mill and Rosebud. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

