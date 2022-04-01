BREAKING: Possible tornado touchdown in Tysons after warnings issued for Fairfax County

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 800 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Salem, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Salem, Livonia, Hitchcock, Becks Mill and Rosebud. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO