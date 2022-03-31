Picture of the Day: March 31, 2022

Like an Instagram story, TikTok Stories last for 24 hours before they are automatically deleted, and they can be viewed by navigating to a user’s profile and clicking their profile picture. Stories also seem to be appearing on the For You page. As the poster, you can see how many people viewed your story, but unlike Instagram, you can’t see who viewed it. But, you can like a story and leave a public comment, whereas on Instagram, commenters can only reply to the poster directly in a private message.
