Indigenous languages are currently in crisis and Elders and language keepers are working tirelessly to document, teach and develop resources for generations to come. But this is difficult as there are fewer and fewer fluent language speakers in Indigenous communities. Despite being tasked with keeping languages alive, many Elders, language keepers and community members are continuing to heal from the impact of residential schools and intergenerational trauma caused by genocide, colonialism, linguistic imperialism, new diseases, forced relocation, upset of Indigenous economic, social and political systems. Numerous studies document the negative and lasting impacts of residential schools, including loss of language and...

