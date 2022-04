Generating Income For Tomorrow (G.I.F.T.) has rounded up the local bigwigs for its new business center on Prospect Avenue. The nonprofit, which provides grants and technical assistance to Black-owned businesses, is making the center available to all entrepreneurs throughout the metro area. It's leasing a 7,500-square-foot space at 5008 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City that will house a variety of resource partners: VMLY&R, OCD Financial, Husch Blackwell LLP, Lead Bank and Bank of Labor. G.I.F.T.'s on-staff business coach also will be on site.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 DAYS AGO