Imran Khan has called for fresh elections in Pakistan moments after a no-confidence vote against him was shot down by the deputy speaker of the country’s National Assembly in a shocking twist. In a reprieve for Mr Khan, the vote against him by the opposition was rejected by deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday, just moments before it was expected to be tabled.Mr Suri said the vote was against the country’s constitution. An outraged opposition looked on as the assembly session that would have decided Mr Khan’s fate was quickly wrapped up within minutes.Mr Suri, in his dramatic...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 20 HOURS AGO