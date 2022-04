For years, developers and urban policy leaders have been beating a similar drum: Build more housing. And for years, the response has been, well, lackluster. At its virtual Housing Opportunity conference, held March 8-9, D.C.-based Urban Land Institute laid out several factors that constrain new housing construction in Greater Washington and nationwide, especially in the affordable segment, threatening to make overall housing affordability an even bigger challenge. The general consensus? There's room for improvement at just about every step in the process.

REAL ESTATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO