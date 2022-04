A 30-year veteran of the state police force will be joining the Office of Safety and Security as the assistant director of safety and security at Bowdoin College. As second-in-command, Lt. Col. William “Bill” Hardwood will begin his new position on March 28, ac cording to the Bowdoin Orient. Harwood will replace former Assistant Director of Safety and Security Tim Hanson, who left the College in January for a full-time officer role at the Brunswick Police Department.

BOWDOIN, ME ・ 20 DAYS AGO