Maine State

Bill to prevent closure of two veterans’ homes signed into law by Gov. Mills

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WGAN) Governor Janet Mills signed legislation on Thursday that will keep two Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou open. Maine Veterans’ Homes said the two facilities would be closing this spring because it was the only course of action to...

WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear signs three bills into law

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on steps he is taking to support economic development, clean water access, infrastructure and legislative action that benefit Kentucky families. He also shared plans for Capitol dome repairs, wished good luck to all Kentucky teams competing in the NCAA tournament and honored Team Kentucky All-Star Shannon Bailes. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signs 19 bills, including nursing home, botox, fireworks regulations

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed 19 bills into law on Friday, including legislation on nursing home background checks, cosmetic procedures and overnight fireworks. “Arizona is a land of opportunity for all and we believe government shouldn’t stand in the way of that,” Ducey said in a press release after signing the bills, which all were sponsored by fellow Republicans. “Today’s bills strengthen that belief.
ARIZONA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gov. Beshear reports on bills signed into law, Capitol Dome restoration, possible severe weather late Fri.

Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on legislation he has signed into law, reported on the Capitol Dome restoration project, and warned of possible severe weather Friday. Beshear signed three pieces of legislation into law that recently were passed by the General Assembly:. Senate Bill 64, sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson,...
KENTUCKY STATE
KEVN

Noem signs two abortion bills into law

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem continues to sign bills into law, including two bills she says are “pro life.”. Wednesday, Noem signed House Bill 1318, banning medical abortions by telemedicine. The new law also increases the penalty for the unlicensed practice of medicine when performing a medical abortion.
POLITICS
City
Machias, ME
City
Caribou, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

Cannabis Users In Illinois To Get Workplace Protection Under New Bill

Illinoisans who enjoy or need cannabis no longer have to fear being fired as a new bill recently approved by the state’s House of Representatives seeks to prohibit most employers from letting go of workers or discriminating against job applicants for testing positive for marijuana use. The workplace protection...
LAW
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Troy Jackson
WCAX

Bill would help National Guard, Reserve members get benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is part of a group of lawmakers that introduced a bipartisan bill to help National Guard and Reserve members receive their benefits upon retirement or completion of service. A particular form is frequently required by the Department of Veterans...
MILITARY
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
HOUSE RENT
Ballotpedia News

Indiana gov. signs bill amending partially blocked teachers union dues law

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed Senate Bill 297 on March 7, amending a partially-blocked teachers union dues law. Holcomb signed Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 251 on April 22, 2021, enacting a law that says, “A school employee has the right to resign from, and end any financial obligation to, a school employee organization at any time.” It says that an “authorization for school employee organization dues to be deducted from school employee pay shall be on a form prescribed by the attorney general” and that “[a]uthorizations by a school employee for the withholding of school employee organization dues from the school employee’s pay shall not exceed one (1) year in duration and shall be subject to annual renewal.” Upon receiving an employee’s authorization form, the employer must email the employee and get a response confirming the authorization.
INDIANA STATE
#Wgan#Maine Veterans Homes#Senate
Daily Mississippian

Anti-CRT bill signed into law

The principal anti-critical race theory bill that has spent the year making its way through the Mississippi State Legislature, “Critical Race Theory; prohibit” is now law. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill on March 14. To accompany the bill’s passage into law Reeves shared a video message to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice signs Budget Bill

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today signed SB 250, the $4.635 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature on Saturday, March 12. The only change to the budget bill was one line-item veto. Gov. Justice also signed the following supplemental appropriation...
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online

Undocumented immigrants on supervised probation who have been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony would have their pictures published online under a new legislative proposal framed as a way to collect data on crime rates in the immigrant community — but critics say it’s simply an attempt to single them out.  K.M. Bell, an attorney […] The post Proposed legislation would publish mugshots of undocumented immigrants online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Gov. Gordon signs ‘trigger ban’ abortion bill

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law new legislation that would ban abortions in Wyoming after five days if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The announcement from the governor’s office came Tuesday afternoon. Shortly afterward, the ACLU emailed to reiterate its opposition to the new law. This would only take effect if the nation’s top court throws out Roe. ...
WYOMING STATE
Military
Politics
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gov. Mills proposes $3.5M to keep Maine Veterans' Homes open

Maine Gov. Janet Mills proposed dedicating $3.5 million in funding to help keep the doors open at two Maine Veterans' Homes that are slated to close in April. The closure of the Machias and Caribou nursing homes was announced Feb. 24 through a news release issued by the Maine Veterans' Homes Board of Trustees. They cited escalating operational losses and the "growing scarcity of qualified workforce" among the factors that led to the decision.
MAINE STATE
CBS 46

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs gas tax suspension bill into law

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s official. Georgia Gov. Brian kemp signed the gas tax suspension bill into law on Friday afternoon. Twenty-nine cents per gallon will soon be going back into your wallet. However, that will not happen until gas stations have used their currently supply. Right now, the...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

The fight for free universal school meals

LOBBYING FOR SCHOOL MEAL WAIVERS: A coalition of education officials, nutrition directors and mayors from across the country are urging Congress to reverse course and extend flexibility that has allowed the nation’s schools to serve universal free meals since the pandemic’s start. — They say forcing schools to...
ADVOCACY
KXLY

Gov. Little signs 6-week abortion ban bill into law

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1309 into law, which allows medical professionals to be sued for a minimum of $20,000 if they provide or are suspected of providing abortions to women who have been pregnant for more than six weeks. The bill was modeled after...
IDAHO STATE

