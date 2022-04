This season marked the end of an era for some WPIAL girls basketball programs, including for a Chartiers Valley senior class that lost just seven games in four years. The Colts returned to the state finals this winter for the third time in four seasons. The only time they didn’t reach Hershey was when the 2020 tournament has canceled in the early days of the pandemic.

