Who's pouring beers at Bangor On Tap? A lot of great Maine breweries will be there. Bangor On Tap is back. On April 2, beer lovers can sample more than 100 beers from some of Maine's and America’s best craft breweries. This year's event will be along the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. In addition to the brews, Bangor On Tap will feature delicious food, and live music from The Mallett Brothers Band.

BANGOR, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO