ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kliff Kingsbury says A.J. Green 'definitely' could return in 2022

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6m6Z_0ewD7CRU00

The Arizona Cardinals have not made any significant moves in free agency at wide receiver. Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and A.J. Green is still unsigned. They brought in former Cowboys and Seahawks wideout Malik Turner, but there has been no movement beyond that.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro has reported there is interest in re-signing Green. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirms this notion.

According to AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman, Kingsbury, at the NFL annual meeting this week, said Green “definitely” could be back in 2022.

He sees it as a positive thing.

“We love what he brought to us last year,” he said, “and I think another year in our system, Kyler and him building his relationship, will be really good.”

Green was both better than expected and also frustrating. He had 54 receptions for 848 yards and three scores. It was his best season since 2017. He made big plays. He also was the reason for the loss against the Green Bay Packers when he didn’t turn around in the end zone, and his effort on the field sometimes looked less than ideal.

But if he returns, he does give the Cardinals a great option outside opposite DeAndre Hopkins, allowing Rondale Moore to be used in the slot.

Kingsbury has consistently sounded like a coach who wanted more Green. He lamented not using him more.

The Cardinals have focused on re-signing their own free agents. Adding Green again makes sense, even if it isn’t a popular move.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Related
FOX Sports

Can Baker Mayfield revive his career with the Seattle Seahawks?

The list of NFL quarterback transactions continues to grow, but Baker Mayfield hasn't had any luck finding a new home away from the Cleveland Browns. In the wake of the Denver Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson, there was speculation that Mayfield could make his way to Seattle after it was reported that the Seahawks were interested in him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady did NOT want Bruce Arians as Buccaneers coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had the most bizarre offseason of any franchise so far. Tom Brady returned from retirement then shortly after, Bruce Arians retired as the head coach and took a front-office job. Now, Todd Bowles takes over as head coach and Brady might be through the roof about it.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

On Friday morning the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly signed veteran backup Nick Mullens. He’ll compete for the team’s backup quarterback position against Garrett Gilbert. Nick Mullens is no star, but he’s an experienced backup. He’s thrown for 4,861 yards and 26 touchdowns with 22 picks, going 5-12 in starts, over the last four years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cowboys#Arizona Sports#Azcentral Sports#The Green Bay Packers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Announces Plan To Retire

One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
NFL
CBS Sports

Jim Irsay says Colts eyeing another addition on defense that will 'excite some'

The Indianapolis Colts have made a couple of big additions over the past month in pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue and quarterback Matt Ryan, but they may not be done just yet. The Colts still have needs to fill on both sides of the ball, and they could be close to bringing in another legitimate starter.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Odds-On Favorite for Vikings Pick in 1st Round of Draft

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. Mystery surrounds the Minnesota Vikings thought process with the 12th overall pick in April’s draft. Why? Because Rick Spielman is no longer in charge of the organization and draft tendencies, among other football operation items, are difficult to predict.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Falcons RB Damien Williams is known as "Playoff Damien"

The Atlanta Falcons have very little depth on their roster, but the team has put together a nice stable of running backs after the first wave of free agency. Not only did Atlanta re-sign Qadree Ollison and Cordarrelle Patterson, the team added a Super Bowl-champion in free agent Damien Williams. Fans know all about Ollison and Patterson but very little about Williams, the former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs running back.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy