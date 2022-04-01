ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtò Papatanasiu Leads Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’ at Lugano Arte e Cultura

By Francisco Salazar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: https://www.myrtopapatanasiu.com/gallery/portrait/) The Lugano Arte e Culturala is set to open Verdi’s “la Traviata.”. The production, which is set to be presented from Sept. 2 to 8, 2022,...

Pretty Yende & Stephen Costello Head to Cinemas in ROH’s ‘La Traviata’

(Credit: Elena Cherkashyna) The Royal Opera House is set to present a live broadcast of “La Traviata” on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The opera, which was directed by Richard Eyre, will star Pretty Yende as Violetta with Stephen Costello taking on the role of Alfredo. Rounding out the trio will be Dimitri Platanias as Germont. Other cast members include Kseniia Nikolaieva, David Shipley, Angela Simkin, Germán E. Alcántara, Andrés Presno, and Jeremy White.
MOVIES
Stéphane Degout, Sally Matthews, Olga Peretyatko & Enea Scala Lead La Monnaie ‘s 2022-23 Season

La Monnaie de Munt in Brussels has announced its 2022-23 season featuring eight productions and a number of concerts. Here is a look at the operatic and vocal performances. Nathalie Stutzmann conducts David Marton’s production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades” with Dmitry Golovnin, Laurent Naouri, Jacques Imbrailo, Anne Sofie Von Otter, Anna Nechaeva, and Charlotte Hellekant.
THEATER & DANCE
#La Traviata#Arte#Lugano Arte E Cultura#Lac
Marina Rebeka, Julia Bullock, J’Nai Bridges & Freddie de Tommaso Lead Dutch National Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Dutch National Opera has announced its 2022-23 season with productions, four world premieres, two European premieres, six new productions, and four family operas. The season opens with a revival of Bizet’s “Carmen” with Jordan de Souza conducting a cast that includes J’Nai Bridges, Stanislas de Barbeyrac, Lukasz Golinski, and Adriana González.
THEATER & DANCE
Dallas Symphony Announces Cast Change for ‘Eugene Onegin’

The Dallas Symphony has announced a cast change for its upcoming performances of “Eugene Onegin.”. The company noted that Melody Wilson will sing the role of Olga replacing Deniz Uzun, who was originally scheduled. Wilson has performed with Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Union Avenue Opera, Theater Bremen, the...
DALLAS, TX
Entertainment
Movies
Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Eugene Onegin

Ailyn Pérez, Igor Golovatenko, Piotr Beczala Shine in Stunning Revival. On March 25, 2022, the Metropolitan Opera presented this season’s premiere of Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin.” Deborah Warner’s 2013 production holds strong nearly a decade later through its emphasis on the humanity of the moment and the music. Led by Maestro James Gaffigan, Friday’s cast was comprised of artists new and familiar to the work, who never failed to seize the instant and thrill the audience.
THEATER & DANCE
Teatro San Carlo Announces Cast Change for ‘Tosca’

The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has announced a cast change for its upcoming production of “Tosca.”. The company noted that Lucas Meachem will replace Ildar Abdrazakov in the role of Scarpia. Meachem who took to social media noted that it will be his role debut and said, “It’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Warner Theatre’s Met in HD series offers Verdi’s ‘Don Carlos’

TORRINGTON — The 2021-22 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue with Verdi’s “Don Carlos” at noon March 26 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. For the first time in company history, the Met is presenting the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera of doomed love among royalty, set against the backdrop of the Spanish Inquisition.
TORRINGTON, CT
Bard SummerScape to Present ‘The Silent Woman’

The Bard SummerScape festival is set to present R. Strauss’ “The Silent Woman (Die Schweigsame Frau),” the only true comic opera by Richard Strauss. The production will be a rare American presentation of the work with the new production directed by German director Christian Räth. The director noted, “in my eyes, ‘The Silent Woman’ is first and foremost a declaration of love to the art of opera. This ‘woman’ is anything but silent, and even at the age of 87 feels surprisingly up to date. The exuberant eccentricity of the characters, as well as a rebellious and anarchic sense of humor, are what make this piece so appealing at first sight. But behind the brilliant surface of the farce, the opera also reveals a deeply human and emotional side. It’s a story of solitude, aging, and farewell, not only for the male protagonist, the misanthropist Sir Morosus, but also for the opera’s authors, Stefan Zweig and Richard Strauss, at the unsettling time of its creation. They make us experience the ways that joy and melancholy, the prosaic and the extraordinary, and the ephemeral and the eternal are all inextricably intertwined – in life as well as on the stage.”
THEATER & DANCE
OperaVision Announces April Program Featuring Weill & Wagner

OperaVision has announced the four streams for April which will feature German operas by Richard Wagner and Kurt Weill. The month will begin with “The Seven Deadly Sins Weill” from Opera North. Weill’s shimmering “sung ballet” will star soprano Wallis Giunta and dancer Shelley Eva Haden.
THEATER & DANCE
Metropolitan Opera Identifies Heckler & Bans Him From Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has identified the heckler who interrupted a performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. According to Classic FM who received a statement from the Metropolitan Opera, “The Met has identified the rogue audience member, who quickly exited the theatre after his outburst, since he will not be allowed to attend future performances. There have been no other recent incidents of this nature.”
THEATER & DANCE

