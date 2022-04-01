ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged lockdowns

By Hector RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7Oaf_0ewCy84W00
Shanghai officials announced a phased shutdown which divided the city in two so authorities can test all of its 25 million residents /AFP

Shanghai residents voiced frustration Friday at a week of snap Covid lockdowns, complaining online about food shortages and bewildering stay-at-home orders.

After initially vowing they would avoid a city-wide lockdown, officials changed tack this week and announced a phased shutdown which divided China's financial centre in two so authorities can test its 25 million residents.

A four-day lockdown of the Pudong area began on Monday, followed by stay-at-home orders for the densely populated Puxi zone that were meant to start on Friday.

But people in many Puxi neighbourhoods were suddenly ordered inside early on Thursday, while much of Pudong remained closed on Friday, angering residents on both sides.

"This is de facto city-wide lockdown," one Weibo user said. "Many Pudong streets and compounds are still in lockdown, few are lifted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLaze_0ewCy84W00
Many of western Puxi's neighbourhoods were suddenly ordered inside early on Thursday /AFP

Authorities late Thursday published a complex "grid management" plan for reopening that would keep all residential compounds closed where a positive test is found.

The restrictions have led to panic-buying and a dire shortage of delivery drivers to get food to the millions now trapped at home.

Residents of some buildings have skirted restrictions by taking deliveries attached to ropes lowered to the ground, according to AFP reporters.

"It's complicated to buy food online, because the number of delivery people is limited," said Sun Jian, 29, a resident in Puxi.

She added that the lockdown had been "badly managed" as people were forced to queue together for Covid tests, adding to the risk of transmission.

"What everyone is most afraid of now is not getting sick, but being sent to isolation rooms in makeshift facilities, where the conditions are very bad," she told AFP.

A Pudong resident surnamed Dong said his wife and three-year-old son were taken to centralised quarantine after testing positive, but have no access to hot water.

"No one tells us when the quarantine will be lifted," he told AFP.

"I'm quite anxious."

- 'Dynamic zero' policy -

China reported nearly 104,000 domestic Covid infections in March, with 90 percent of the recent cases found in Shanghai or northeastern Jilin province, health officials said Friday.

National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng told a press briefing it remains necessary to "unswervingly" adhere to the "dynamic zero" policy of stamping out clusters as they emerge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKJEs_0ewCy84W00
With several thousand cases a day, Shanghai has become the heart of China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since 2020 /AFP

But other experts cautioned this may take time given the infectiousness of the Omicron variant and number of asymptomatic cases.

As patience starts to fray in Shanghai among a public who until now have broadly acquiesced to virus controls, top city official Ma Chunlei on Thursday made a rare admission of failure, saying the city was "insufficiently prepared" for the outbreak.

Shanghai is recording several thousand cases a day, making it the heart of China's worst Covid-19 outbreak since the country's first brush with the virus in Wuhan was controlled in early 2020.

More than 7,300 virus cases were recorded nationwide on Friday. While tiny compared with many countries, the case numbers are alarming to China's leadership, who have tethered the nation to a "zero-Covid" approach.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
AFP
AFP

54K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

20M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Telegraph

Why China and Hong Kong face a devastating new Covid wave

East Asia once led the global charge against Covid-19, but the region’s defences are now struggling to keep the highly infectious omicron variant at bay. South Korea and Vietnam are chalking up the highest number of daily cases in the world, while China – which saw cases more than double on Tuesday, to 5,280 – has forced more than 50 million people back into stringent lockdowns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years

BEIJING — (AP) — China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's “zero-COVID” strategy. Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Shanghai#Covid
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy