Energy bills: Fuel cost hike puts pressure on families amid unprecedented £700 rise

By Holly Bancroft,Thomas Kingsley and Jane Dalton
 1 day ago

Families have described how they are struggling to cover their food and energy costs as annual energy bills rise by around £700.

One site manager told The Independent how he couldn’t afford to socialise any more, and a hairdressing business owner said he could not always afford meals, saying: “Sometimes I eat, sometimes I don’t”.

The £693-a-year rise in a typical energy bill will affect 18 million households, and 4.5 million customers on prepaid meters will face an increase of £708 a year.

The rising prices will double the number of households in “fuel stress” – a term for those spending 10 per cent or more of their income after housing costs on energy bills – overnight from 2.5 to 5 million in England alone, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Protesters from the climate group Just Stop Oil blocked “10 critical oil terminals” across the UK this morning, as the biggest rise in British energy bills takes effect.

See below for how our live coverage unfolded.

