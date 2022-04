Successfully defending the Masters is so difficult that just three players have done it, namely Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.Hideki Matsuyama hopes be the latest to attempt to join that illustrious trio in the history books after recovering from a back injury in time to take his place in the field at Augusta National – but further doubt over his participation came after he withdrew from the Valero Texas Open on Friday with a neck problem.If fit, Matsuyama has one more hurdle to overcome before he can fully focus on his title defence, with the prospect of making...

GOLF ・ 8 HOURS AGO