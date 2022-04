Quality Journalism for Critical Times Against the backdrop of confirmation hearings for the first Black female to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, chair Kamia Brown and three other Black women lawmakers have been elected leaders of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. The lone male on the five-member leadership team, Democratic State Sen. Darryl Rouson, will serve as the vice […] The post FL Legislative Black Caucus on gender: Chair and 3 other Black women have risen to leadership appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO