April 4 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns cemented himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE when he became the Undisputed WWE and Universal Champion at night two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday. Reigns, whose nicknames also include The Head of the Table, became a double champion after facing Brock Lesnar in the main event of night two. WrestleMania 38 took place in front of a packed crowed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

