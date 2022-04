VIRGINIA — For those dreaming of seed catalogs and turning the soil, the Virginia Public Library is offering a discussion of natural garden planning with Janna Goerdt of Fat Chicken Farm in Embarrass at noon Thursday, March 24. Goerdt explained natural garden planning. "I will be talking about growing food the way I do on my farm; with no chemical fertilizers or herbicides, just using techniques that promote healthy, biologically active garden soil. That includes using biologically natural fertilizers like bone meal and greensand and...

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 16 DAYS AGO