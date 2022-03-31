ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Civil rights pioneer Pauli Murray getting increased recognition

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday marked both the end of Women's History Month and International...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Albany Herald

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Homeless should not be denied their civil rights

I am a candidate for a Master's of Social Work degree from Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Yeshiva University, NYC. I have learned so much more about the plight of the homeless than I ever could have imagined during my studies. Voting, a constitutional right, is often denied to the homeless because they do not have a permanent residence. Some homeless shelters and churches may have an address program available for the homeless; however, those programs are limited if available at all.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy