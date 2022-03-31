Civil rights pioneer Pauli Murray getting increased recognition

On March 18, 2022, the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, one of the least known, but most impactful figures in the civil rights movement, would have celebrated his 100th birthday. Unless you are a historian of that movement and/or one of my friends, you have probably never heard of him. Quick pop...
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University will present a free, online program April 1 and April 2 to honor a Mississippi civil rights activist murdered in a 1967 bombing that remains unsolved. Wharlest Jackson and his wife, Exerlena, worked to help people of color register to vote and get more...
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- A former resident of Woodbridge Township has called for environmental action after he discovered several people who went to a local school all had rare brain tumors, CBS New York reports. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke to him and others on Wednesday. "I started doing some research and...
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
I am a candidate for a Master's of Social Work degree from Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Yeshiva University, NYC. I have learned so much more about the plight of the homeless than I ever could have imagined during my studies. Voting, a constitutional right, is often denied to the homeless because they do not have a permanent residence. Some homeless shelters and churches may have an address program available for the homeless; however, those programs are limited if available at all.
