Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has confirmed its release date.The highly-anticipated prequel to the record breaking fantasy series will premiere on HBO in the US on 21 August.Sky also confirmed that the series, which will feature ten episodes, will air in the UK a day later on 22 August.House of the Dragon has been created by George RR Martin and Ryan J Condal and will show how House Targaryen became embroiled in civil war in the years before the start of Game of Thrones.The series will be based on one of Martin’s spin-off novels, Fire and...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO