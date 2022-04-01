ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Environmental protesters block oil terminals across UK

By Damien Gayle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNG8o_0ewCMMlx00
Activists from Just Stop Oil board fuel haulage vehicles in Grays, Essex Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Hundreds of environmental protesters have blocked 10 oil terminals across the country as part of a campaign to paralyse the UK’s fossil fuel infrastructure.

Early on Friday, supporters of Just Stop Oil began blockades at oil refineries around London, Birmingham and Southampton by climbing on top of tankers and gluing themselves to road surfaces.

Shortly after 4am, activists blocked terminals in Purfleet and Grays, Essex, which they said were the biggest in the country. In Tamworth, near Birmingham, a group of more than two dozen protesters had been hoping to disrupt the nearby Kingsbury oil terminal. However, due to police intervention they were able only to block a road leading to the site.

Just Stop Oil has demanded that the government agree to halt all new licences for fossil fuel projects in the UK. They have vowed to continue disrupting the UK’s oil infrastructure until the government agrees.

Louis McKecknie, 21 from Weymouth, who last month zip-tied his neck to a goalpost at Goodison Park, Everton’s football ground, as part of the campaign, said: “I don’t want to be doing this but our genocidal government gives me no choice. They know that oil is funding Putin’s war and pushing millions of people into fuel poverty while energy companies reap billions in profits. They know that to allow more oil and gas extraction in the UK is suicidal and will accelerate global heating.

“It means millions dying of heat stress, losing their homes or having to fight for food. This is the future for my generation, I stop when oil stops .”

The action is part of a planned series of protests against UK oil infrastructure. Extinction Rebellion, which is to begin its next wave of protests on 9 April, said it supported the Just Stop Oil campaign and had mobilised its activists to join.

Interactive

Just Stop Oil has said its campaign marks a shift from civil disobedience to civil resistance. What this means, one supporter told the Guardian last month, “is stopping pointing out what the government should or shouldn’t be doing [and instead] actively stopping government doing what they shouldn’t be”.

Friday’s blockades came in defiance of a temporary high court injunction banning groups from protesting outside oil terminals. Outside Kingsbury and on roads leading to the site, posters said: “Temporary high court injunction in force. Blocking, slowing down, obstructing or interfering with traffic on to this road as part of protest activity by Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion, Insulate Britain movements and other connected movements is strictly prohibited. Failure to comply with the injunction may lead to imprisonment.”

In Tamworth, activists had gathered in a nearby McDonald’s before making their way to the site but were initially deterred from acting by a police helicopter.

One activist said scouts had seen large numbers of police in unmarked cars near the site. They feared that if they got into vehicles for the last leg of their intended journey they would be pulled over and arrested, but hoped they could find a way through. Eventually, the group split up and most made their way to Kingsbury on foot.

Activists in Tamworth said police had tried to prevent them from reaching the Kingsbury oil terminal but realised they had no power to obstruct or detain them. By just after 8am on Friday, several had managed to make their way to the site’s main entrance, where they sat to block lorries from leaving or entering the site.

“It’s us against the state,” said one protester. “And we’re going to lose, but we have to try something.”

Essex police said thirteen people had been arrested in Thurrock on suspicion of obstruction of the highway.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Guardian
The Guardian

222K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

81M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Fuel Oil#Oil Terminal#Oil Refineries#Oil Company
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Absolutely bizarre’: Dismay from climate campaigners as PM comes out against onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson has come down against onshore wind farms in the cabinet row which has delayed the publication of his energy security strategy.His comments dismayed environmentalists who believe that the development of onshore wind power is a vital part of the UK’s move towards net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 target.Environment think tank Green Alliance said it was “absolutely bizarre” to seemingly exclude one of the UK’s cheapest energy sources from the nation’s future power mix.The prime minister had been reported to be leaning towards business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive for the relaxation of planning rules to allow...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

222K+
Followers
61K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy