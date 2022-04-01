ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Michael Schwartz talks on the San Diego County Gun Owners candidate endorsement

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego,...

San Diego, CA
California Government
San Diego County, CA
NBC San Diego

Small Quake Rattles Imperial County East of San Diego

A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the Imperial Valley near the Salton Sea. The quake was recorded at 4.9 miles west of Calipatria, a small community located in Imperial County along state Route 111 and 22.2 miles north of El Centro.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Three New San Diego County Superior Court Judges Appointed

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced the appointments Monday of three new San Diego County judges. San Diego Superior Court Commissioner Nadia J. Keilani and Deputy District Attorneys Leonard Trinh and Sherry Thompson-Taylor have been appointed to serve in San Diego Superior Court to fill the vacancies left by three retiring judges, according to the governor’s office.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
#Kusi
KPBS

San Diego County supervisors narrow to 3 candidates for interim sheriff

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced three candidates Tuesday who will be considered next week as interim sheriff. Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock and Anthony Ray are all law enforcement veterans. Barletta and Brock previously worked in the sheriff's department. Barletta, who retired as a commander, is now an instructor and consultant. Brock — who retired as a lieutenant and was in charge of the San Marcos station — serves as chief of police in Arvin, a city in Kern County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Anthony Ray Unanimously Chosen as Interim Sheriff of San Diego County

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously chose Anthony Ray to serve as the interim sheriff of San Diego County. Ray, an assistant county sheriff who oversees courts and human resources, will fill the role previously held by Bill Gore, who stepped down last month after serving a dozen years in the position. The 74-year-old Gore announced last summer that he would not seek re-election this year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County reports 252 COVID-19 cases, five deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 252 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths related to the virus in its latest data. Friday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 748,896 infections and 5,155 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the HHSA. The number of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego County home prices up 16% from last year

The median price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $888,000 in February, up from $875,000 in January and from $765,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. Statewide, the average median home price rose to $771,270, up from $765,610 in January and $699,000...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

