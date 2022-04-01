Michael Schwartz talks on the San Diego County Gun Owners candidate endorsement

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced three candidates Tuesday who will be considered next week as interim sheriff. Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock and Anthony Ray are all law enforcement veterans. Barletta and Brock previously worked in the sheriff's department. Barletta, who retired as a commander, is now an instructor and consultant. Brock — who retired as a lieutenant and was in charge of the San Marcos station — serves as chief of police in Arvin, a city in Kern County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO