Michael Schwartz talks on the San Diego County Gun Owners candidate endorsement

SAN DIEGO — Swimmers, surfers and other beach water users were warned Sunday to avoid going into the water at all San Diego County beaches and bays because recent rainfall could bring urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly. "Urban runoff may contain large amounts of...
Following President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that the United States will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County would join other major metropolitan areas in welcoming those seeking asylum.
Westview High School in Torrey Highlands has won the San Diego County High School Mock Trial Competition and will represent San Diego County in the statewide Mock Trial competition, it was announced Monday. The school’s Mock Trial team won out over 31 other county schools amid a record 600-plus students...
A preliminary magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the Imperial Valley near the Salton Sea. The quake was recorded at 4.9 miles west of Calipatria, a small community located in Imperial County along state Route 111 and 22.2 miles north of El Centro.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced the appointments Monday of three new San Diego County judges. San Diego Superior Court Commissioner Nadia J. Keilani and Deputy District Attorneys Leonard Trinh and Sherry Thompson-Taylor have been appointed to serve in San Diego Superior Court to fill the vacancies left by three retiring judges, according to the governor’s office.
The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased to 200, down five from Friday, according to the latest state data out Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 38. Available ICU beds increased by five to 243. The latest numbers come...
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors advanced three candidates Tuesday who will be considered next week as interim sheriff. Michael Barletta, Edwin Brock and Anthony Ray are all law enforcement veterans. Barletta and Brock previously worked in the sheriff's department. Barletta, who retired as a commander, is now an instructor and consultant. Brock — who retired as a lieutenant and was in charge of the San Marcos station — serves as chief of police in Arvin, a city in Kern County.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously chose Anthony Ray to serve as the interim sheriff of San Diego County. Ray, an assistant county sheriff who oversees courts and human resources, will fill the role previously held by Bill Gore, who stepped down last month after serving a dozen years in the position. The 74-year-old Gore announced last summer that he would not seek re-election this year.
SAN DIEGO — For Diana Tapiz, the best way to get everyone around a table is with a home cooked meal. "Happiness is as simple as a delicious plate of food for my family," she said while stirring a pot of birria. Diana is a chef and has been...
San Diego County's unemployment rate dipped to 4% in February, down from 4.7% in January, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. The 4% rate was also down from the 7.9% rate in February 2021. According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County...
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 252 new COVID-19 infections and five additional deaths related to the virus in its latest data. Friday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 748,896 infections and 5,155 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the HHSA. The number of...
The median price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $888,000 in February, up from $875,000 in January and from $765,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. Statewide, the average median home price rose to $771,270, up from $765,610 in January and $699,000...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Warning, this article contains graphic language. Freedom of speech took center stage Thursday in a downtown courtroom, where the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s office are pushing for a gun violence restraining order against an Alpine man. Detectives...
