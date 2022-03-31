Rishi Sunak ‘feels common ground’ with Will Smith as both had ‘wives attacked’

RISHI Sunak last night said he felt some common ground with Will Smith — because both men have had their “wives attacked”.

The Chancellor, 41, added: “At least I didn’t get up and slap anybody, which is good.”

Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy, said he felt some common ground with Will Smith — because both men have had their 'wives attacked' Credit: AFP

Will Smith with wife Jada at the Oscars ceremony Credit: AP

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murthy, 42, has a £490million stake in her dad’s business which has remained in Russia.

Tycoon Narayana Murthy’s technology giant Infosys has kept around 100 staff in the country while many other global IT firms have pulled out.

Mr Sunak accused Labour and Lib Dem critics of trying to “smear” his family by going after his wife and billionaire father-in-law.

He said: “I think it’s totally fine for people to take shots at me.

“It’s fair game. I’m the one sitting here and that’s what I signed up for.”

But he told BBC’s Newscast: “Actually, it’s very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife and my father-in-law.”

The Chancellor said he has “nothing but enormous pride and admiration for everything" his family has achieved.

Smith attacks host Chris Rock Credit: AFP

