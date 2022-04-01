Photography profits gone in a flash

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.

