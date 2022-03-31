Turning loss into hope for Valley women who lose pregnancies

Click here to read the full article. Just 22 weeks and 5 days into her pregnancy, Jade Crane gave birth to premature twins. They arrived so early that Jade and her husband Steve were told that the babies had no chance of survival. They couldn’t even be considered “legally viable,” according to Good News Network, and the newborns immediately earned the title of “U.K.’s most premature twins.” Then, something incredible happened. Harley and Harry Crane survived. They spent five months in the intensive care unit and then were finally strong enough to go home. View this post on Instagram A post shared...

