Country Music Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris turns 75, plus more celebs with milestone birthdays in April 2022

By Neia Balao
 3 days ago

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the...

Person
Emmylou Harris
Michael Buble's son asked why he wasn't invited 'to watch' when his parents 'made' baby No. 4, plus more celeb news

Michael Buble reveals son asked why he wasn't invited 'to watch' when his parents 'made' baby No. 4. Awkward! Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato were left answering some very uncomfortable questions after they told their 6-year-old son that they're expecting a fourth child. "We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,'" Michael shared with the hosts of "The View" on March 18. "And my 6-year-old, Eli, was distraught." They asked him what was wrong, Michael continued, "And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'" The singer burst into laughter and said he's still not sure what to tell their little boy. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute. It's just so sweet," Michael said. "They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby, so he just wants to be invited." In addition to Elias, Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, share 3-year-old daughter Vida and 8-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 3. The cancer is now in remission and as Michael said on "The View," the experience made him that much more grateful for the life he and Luisana share. "You know, we've been through a lot as a family, and I think it gave me a great deal of perspective, and in that perspective, I realized how lucky I am," he said.
Tia and Tamera Mowry looked after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, plus more stars who babysat for other celebrities

This is a babysitters club we wish we we were in! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at celebrities who babysat for other celebrities… starting with these two famous sets of twins! It's true — there once was a time when "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry looked after Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen while the younger twins were starring on "Full House." The Mowrys found themselves on the set of the hit family sitcom because their brother, "Smart Guy" child actor Tahj Mowry, worked alongside the Olsen twins. "My brother, he played Teddy [on 'Full House'], and so we would always go and visit the set," Tia explained on "The Meredith Vieria Show." "We would actually babysit the Olsen twins… The producers that would hang around on the set, they're like, 'These girls, they're so adorable.' We even did a guest spot on 'Full House.' It's kind of like where we got our first start."
Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap sparks 'formal review' by the Academy, plus more news

The Academy launches investigation of Will Smith, Chris Rock slapping incident. Diddy has reportedly claimed there's no more bad blood between Will Smith and Chris Rock after Will slapped the comic onstage during the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 28. That doesn't seem to be adequate for the Academy, though. The organization behind the Oscars announced on Monday that it's launched a "formal review" of Will's behavior and hinted at the possibility it could take "further action" due to the incident. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the statement read, according to USA Today. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law." The now-infamous slap came after Chris made a joke at the expense of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently referencing her shaved head and joking, "can't wait to see you in 'G.I. Jane 2,'" Jada. (The actress has spoken publicly about suffering from alopecia, which can cause hair loss.) Jada rolled her eyes before Will stormed onstage and hit Chris; after he took his seat, he yelled a mostly unprintable comment about keeping Jada's "name out of" Chris' "mouth." According to multiple outlets, Chris declined to file a police report over the slap. Speaking to Page Six after the ceremony, Diddy reportedly said Chris and Will have made up. "That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," he told the outlet. "It's all love. They're brothers."
Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis: Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Smith, Jamie Lee Curtis and and more stars react

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting because of a medical condition, the "Die Hard" star's family announced on social media on March 30. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement led by current wife Emma Heming and ex-wife Demi Moore, and their children, said. After the announcement, many in Hollywood publicly reacted to the news and threw their support behind the on-screen icon and his family. "We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family…," friend and co-star Sylvester Stallone wrote on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Bruce through the years.
Foo Fighters take a step back after shocking death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, more news ICYMI

On March 29, the Foo Fighters canceled all their upcoming tour dates, including a performance at the April 3 Grammys, following the untimely death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Taylor was found dead on March 25 in his hotel room in Colombia hours before the band was set to perform at a music festival in Bogota. His body was returned to the United States on March 29. After his death, a slew of musicians honored Taylor, with Paul McCartney calling him a "true rock and roll hero." In a statement, the Foos called the loss "staggering."
