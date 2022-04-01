Country Music Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris turns 75, plus more celebs with milestone birthdays in April 2022

Michael Buble reveals son asked why he wasn't invited 'to watch' when his parents 'made' baby No. 4. Awkward! Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato were left answering some very uncomfortable questions after they told their 6-year-old son that they're expecting a fourth child. "We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,'" Michael shared with the hosts of "The View" on March 18. "And my 6-year-old, Eli, was distraught." They asked him what was wrong, Michael continued, "And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'" The singer burst into laughter and said he's still not sure what to tell their little boy. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute. It's just so sweet," Michael said. "They just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby, so he just wants to be invited." In addition to Elias, Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, share 3-year-old daughter Vida and 8-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 3. The cancer is now in remission and as Michael said on "The View," the experience made him that much more grateful for the life he and Luisana share. "You know, we've been through a lot as a family, and I think it gave me a great deal of perspective, and in that perspective, I realized how lucky I am," he said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO