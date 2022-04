If you’re looking for a good date night spot in Mueller, the Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is your best bet. The large windows spill light into the airy dining room during the day, with a cozier atmosphere by night. They’re big on local, seasonal produce, so expect to see a regularly changing menu. Whatever time of year you go, keep an eye out for their fresh-made pastas—that’s where we’ve enjoyed some of our favorite bites here, like a perfectly cooked mafaldine pasta with anchovy, preserved lemons, and focaccia breadcrumbs.

