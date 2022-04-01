ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Man's Body Found in Griffith Park, His Dog Found Alive By His Side

By Robert Kovacik
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA missing man’s body was located in a remote area of Griffith Park Thursday night, with his dog still by his side. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, had been missing since March...

www.nbclosangeles.com

doooh
2d ago

That's why the Chinese shouldn't eat dogs , they're so loving and awesome !

