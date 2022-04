Routine mammograms can do more than detect breast cancer. A new study suggests that breast imaging may also serve as an early warning for heart disease. The study focused on what’s known as breast arterial calcification, calcium deposits within breast tissue that look like white flecks on a mammogram and can sometimes indicate precancerous cells but are most often benign. Breast calcification is common and becomes more prevalent with age; more than half of women have these deposits visible on mammograms by the time they’re in their mid-seventies.

CANCER ・ 18 DAYS AGO