ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Help the Easter Bunny Unscramble the Eggs [CONTEST]

By Ash
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once upon an Easter, the Easter Bunny found himself in a bit of a pickle. Over the Christmas season, he married his longtime sweetheart, Marilyn Bunroe. Things have been a little hare-wire since the wedding. He broke a tooth on an 18-carrot carrot. He cut his foot at hip hop class....

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Easter Bunny has hidden eggs around Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Easter Bunny has organized his own egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will bring back the in-person Easter Egg Hunt at Community Park this spring but he has also organized the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt that he invented during the pandemic. Twenty-eight rather large pictures of Easter eggs have been placed […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTAJ

Sponsor an Easter egg hunt for every-bunny

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Mashed

Egg-Cellent Easter Egg Hacks

Easter is always a time of fresh hope and possibilities blossoming into life, as spring creates a sense of new beginnings. It's also a time of family get-togethers, sharing memories with a glorious Easter dinner or brunch, along with chocolate bunnies and Easter candy galore. While Easter eggs may be connected with pagan festivals of old, The History Channel reveals that decorating eggs is a custom dating back to the 13th century. One explanation is that eggs were not permitted to be eaten during Lent, which precedes Easter. This led to eggs being decorated at Easter, perhaps to symbolize the end of this fasting season when eggs could once again be enjoyed. Meanwhile, a Folklore Today article states that Eastern European eggs were traditionally the most decorated, using dripped-on wax and dye. Ukrainian tradition is to give decorated eggs as presents to wish good health, even beyond Easter.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Island#The Eggs#Eb
101.5 WPDH

The Easter Bunny is Back for 2022 First of Many Egg Hunts

One of the things 2022 has promised is the hope that we will start to be able to get back to all those great events that the COVID pandemic denied us for almost two years. So many annual events for young and old were put on hold. Now is time to seek out all the fun 2022 will have in store and plot our calendar.
PORT EWEN, NY
99.5 WKDQ

PEEP THE RECALL: Don’t Risk Your Life For These Illinois Easter Candy Kits

Just like gingerbread houses you can buy during Christmas, retail stores offer edible Easter and Spring-related houses. Sadly, sales won't be booming for Easter this year. As cute as these are, Wilton's Industries of Naperville, Illinois issued a recall on their 'Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit' due to a milk allergen missing from the “Contains” statement. That's a HUGE allergy that could be life or death for some people, how does it not make it on the label?
NAPERVILLE, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Hiker Spots Unique Indiana Bird in the Brush – Can You See It?

I see a photo like this, and I read about what's going on in the photo, and it makes me realize that I really need to get out more. You know you don't have to travel for hours or visit far-off lands to be one with nature. Indiana is home to all sorts of beautiful and unique creatures and landscapes - it's not necessarily hard to find, you just gotta get out there and look a little bit. You never know, you might just stumble upon something totally unexpected.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
99.5 WKDQ

The Latest TikTok Food Trend…Pizza Eggs???

There's a new food trend on TikTok and it actually doesn't sound terrible. The video platform, TikTok, allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. I'm a big fan of the life hack and food recipe videos. Let's focus on these food recipes. A lot of them are the normal food recipes that spark an interest in trying out for dinner one night. Then there are the food mashup videos that either sound good or terrible. The latest example of the latter is one that honestly isn't too bad of a concept.
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Level Up Your Evansville Staycation With Cabins Brought to Your Driveway

With the weather warming up, maybe you're wanting a staycation, that still feels like getting away, may I suggest a driveway cabin?. You read that right, driveway cabin. I was scrolling through Facebook and something super interesting caught my eye. A new business has opened in the Evansville/Newburgh area, and they offer something I've never seen before. They offer cabins that they will come and set up on your property so you can feel like getting away without actually getting away. They're called Driveway Cabins LLC.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Sisters Create Amazing Gourmet Funnel Cakes – See All the Mouth-Watering Photos

When It comes to fair, carnival or Fall Festival food, I think we can agree that, when it comes to desserts, funnel cakes are, by far, the overwhelming favorite. Funnel cakes are mouth watering delicious. They literally melt in your mouth. When I go to the Fall Festival with my family, or even by myself, I can't leave without getting one smothered in powdered sugar.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

It’s A Real Rat Race For Team Fortress at Indiana Shelter [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Team Fortress. Hi! We’re The Team Fortress Group! (Soldier, Heavy, Scout, Pyro, Medic, Engineer, Demoman and Spy!) When our rat mom was surrendered to VHS, no one knew she had 16 babies in the oven (Yep…Rats need to be spayed and neutered, too!!) The 8 of us decided to crash in here together until we got adopted – When that day comes, it will make room for our 8 other siblings to find homes! We’re only 1 month old and are very curious and interested in our surroundings. Not only are we cute, we also make great pets! We’re fairly low maintenance and will bond with our owners for life. Our adoption fee is $10, come meet us at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch What the Dogs are Doing When You’re Not Home

Have you ever returned home and your dogs welcome you and sit there innocently acting as if they've been perfect citizens all day? Spoiler alert: that likely isn't what happened and it can be proven thanks to a new security cam video showing what the dogs are doing when you're not home.
PETS
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy