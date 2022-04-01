Help the Easter Bunny Unscramble the Eggs [CONTEST]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Team Fortress. Hi! We’re The Team Fortress Group! (Soldier, Heavy, Scout, Pyro, Medic, Engineer, Demoman and Spy!) When our rat mom was surrendered to VHS, no one knew she had 16 babies in the oven (Yep…Rats need to be spayed and neutered, too!!) The 8 of us decided to crash in here together until we got adopted – When that day comes, it will make room for our 8 other siblings to find homes! We’re only 1 month old and are very curious and interested in our surroundings. Not only are we cute, we also make great pets! We’re fairly low maintenance and will bond with our owners for life. Our adoption fee is $10, come meet us at the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

