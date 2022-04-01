Crystal Choi runs for Student Advocate on basic needs, visibility platforms

Securing access to essential instructional technology has been an ongoing battle at UC Berkeley. After the Student Technology Fee failed to pass in April 2021, administrators proposed alternative funding through a Miscellaneous Student Fee. The student representatives of the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Service Fees, or CACSSF, unanimously opposed this, maintaining that campus should pay for licenses that are core to education, not students. Now, campus is proposing the Instructional Resilience and Enhancement Fee, or IREF, which would cover software licenses, tech-related services and 29 employee salaries. If the IREF passes, students will face an additional $132 semesterly fee to pay for items that should be coming out of campus’s existing budget. This strategy violates student fee policy and, in the view of the Committee on Student Fees, which has advisory oversight of each student fee type, represents a continued effort to wrongly shift the cost of core learning materials onto students.

