Crystal Choi runs for Student Advocate on basic needs, visibility platforms

By Grace Nelligan
Daily Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampus junior Crystal Choi is running for ASUC student advocate on a platform based on improving access to basic needs and accommodations, increasing the visibility of the Student Advocate’s Office, or SAO, on campus and securing a wider range of resources for student life. Choi, a member of...

Daily Californian

‘Advocate for pre-health students’: Mahathi Kandimalla launches campaign for ASUC senator

Campus junior Mahathi Kandimalla launched her campaign for the ASUC Senate, representing the pre-health student community. As a double major in molecular and cell biology as well as public health, Kandimalla wants to be an advocate for pre-health students while also concentrating on sexual health, student needs initiatives and ensuring transparency within her office.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Thin Rati Oo runs for ASUC Senate on international, pre-law platforms

Campus freshman Thin Rati Oo is running independently for ASUC Senate on platforms centered on international student issues, pre-law resources and campus life. Oo, a public health and anthropology major, noted the lack of student resources is one of many prominent issues on campus that especially impact underrepresented and marginalized students. Her plans seek to address that issue by strengthening existing campus resources and developing new ones for international and pre-law student communities, both of which she identifies with, as well as the broader campus community.
BERKELEY, CA
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
Daily Californian

Lauren Hibbert runs for ASUC Senate on ‘cohesive support’ platforms

UC Berkeley junior Lauren Hibbert is running for ASUC Senate focusing on creating academic support systems and increasing campus sustainability. Hibbert said her platform is composed of four main components: expanded support for pre-law students, policy centering on the nutrition and basic needs of students, outreach and additional resources for business and consulting groups and an increased amount of campus sustainability measures.
BERKELEY, CA
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Californian

Soha Manzoor runs for ASUC Senate with value-centered campaign

UC Berkeley sophomore Soha Manzoor is representing Elevate Cal in her campaign for ASUC Senate in the upcoming April election. Manzoor’s value-centric campaign highlights her ASUC experience and character. She focuses on four platforms: menstrual equity, STEM advocacy, community support and student wellness. “I have always been very unafraid...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

ASUC Senate candidate Hitesh Kamisetty advocates for engineering representation

Campus sophomore Hitesh Kamisetty is advocating for engineering representation, mental health awareness, inclusivity in campus organizations and academic accessibility in his campaign with Student Action for the ASUC Senate. As an industrial engineering and operations research major and co-external vice president of the Engineering Student Council, or ESC, Kamisetty said...
EDUCATION
Daily Californian

Student Action candidate Tyler Mahomes-Kramer runs for ASUC Senate

Campus sophomore Tyler Mahomes-Kramer is running for ASUC Senate with the Student Action party on a platform of mental health advocacy and increased inclusivity in Greek life. As vice president of UC Berkeley’s Alpha Tau Omega chapter, he experienced firsthand the barriers people face when joining Greek life, such as dues. Mahomes-Kramer, who is majoring in legal studies and interdisciplinary studies, added that he hopes to decrease financial restrictions within Greek life and improve its relationship with campus.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Independent candidate Zachary Mackin launches ASUC Senate campaign

Campus sophomore Zachary Mackin is running as an independent candidate for the ASUC Senate. Mackin aims to improve student access to resources, increase funding for clubs and departments and improve the ASUC’s relationship with students. According to Mackin, campus resources are hard to access. As a result, he will work to improve campus internet services, extend library and Recreational Sports Facility, or RSF, hours and advocate for more funding.
EDUCATION
Baltimore Times

Podcast gives platform for Black women to talk about their health, highlights Black women in healthcare for Women’s History Month

Newfound wellness, long-term health, and protecting kids’ health during the pandemic were the topics of conversation during the two podcast episodes hosted by the Women’s Missionary Society and the We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign. The mission of the podcasts is simple: elevate the trusted voices of Black women in healthcare having real and raw conversations about health within the Black community and how its current state can be improved.
HEALTH
Daily Californian

‘I found a community’: Deena Ali runs independently for ASUC Senate

UC Berkeley sophomore Deena Ali, endorsed by the Middle Eastern Muslim Sikh and South Asian Coalition, or MEMSSA, is running independently for ASUC Senate. Ali said her platform has three prongs — student justice, pre-grad development and MEMSSA empowerment. She stressed that all of her platforms are intended for MEMSSA students.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Elevate Cal candidate Yasamin Hatefi runs for ASUC Senate

UC Berkeley junior transfer Yasamin Hatefi is running for ASUC Senate with the Elevate Cal coalition. Hatefi’s platform includes establishing residence hall spaces for transfer students, centralizing lists of off-campus housing options, increasing classroom air ventilation, increasing the accessibility of the Tang student medical center and providing students with sexual health resources.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

IREF proposal violates student fee policy guidelines

Securing access to essential instructional technology has been an ongoing battle at UC Berkeley. After the Student Technology Fee failed to pass in April 2021, administrators proposed alternative funding through a Miscellaneous Student Fee. The student representatives of the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Service Fees, or CACSSF, unanimously opposed this, maintaining that campus should pay for licenses that are core to education, not students. Now, campus is proposing the Instructional Resilience and Enhancement Fee, or IREF, which would cover software licenses, tech-related services and 29 employee salaries. If the IREF passes, students will face an additional $132 semesterly fee to pay for items that should be coming out of campus’s existing budget. This strategy violates student fee policy and, in the view of the Committee on Student Fees, which has advisory oversight of each student fee type, represents a continued effort to wrongly shift the cost of core learning materials onto students.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Sophomore Osvaldo Barba runs independently for ASUC Senate

Campus sophomore Osvaldo Barba is running independently for ASUC Senate on a platform centered on basic needs and student engagement with politics. Barba, a political science major, describes himself as a representative of the Latine queer community on campus. He said in an email that the campaign is advocating for issues ranging from providing accessible housing, food security, student health support, networking services, local political engagement support and collaboration between the ASUC and student body.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Anxiety surrounding the post-graduation unknown

As a current senior, the question I get asked most frequently is “So, what are your plans after graduation?”. If asked any other year, I would naturally answer by naming prospective job options or discussing my applications to graduate school. Though, even as a senior this year, my answer hasn’t changed. What has changed is my fear of answering questions about my future.
BERKELEY, CA

