The USMNT needed simply to not lose by six goals to Costa Rica to qualify for the World Cup. So fans were oddly celebrating the 2-0 loss on Wednesday. It was a simple formula for the United States Men’s National Team in terms of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying as they entered Wednesday night’s away fixture against Costa Rica and the last of qualifying. If the Americans could avoid a 6-0 defeat on the heels of their thumping of Panama the previous weekend, the USMNT would move on to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO