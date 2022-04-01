ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screaming Females – “On My Radio” (The Selecter Cover)

By Rachel Brodsky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their 2022 spring tour, which kicks off next month in New Haven, Connecticut, Screaming Females have shared a cover of the Selecter’s 1979 ska classic “On My Radio.” According to the band, their cover is part of a special-edition release of the post-apocalyptic comic What’s the Furthest Place From...

Marci (TOPS’ Marta Cikojevic) – “Entertainment”

Marta Cikojevic joined the Montreal dream-pop band TOPS on keyboard in 2017, right around the time they released their excellent album Sugar At The Gate. TOPS have released one more album since then, 2020’s I Feel Alive, and they’ve put out some stray singles. Today, Cikojevic is unveiling her solo project, Marci, with her first-ever single “Entertainment,” which was produced by her TOPS bandmate David Carriere. “‘Entertainment’ is having fun flirting with life, with lust, or without purpose,” Cikojevic said in a statement. “Its conception was uncomplicated, we took parts from a song that was proving difficult to finish, added some new ingredients and it came out like cake.” Listen below.
Beach Bunny – “Fire Escape”

Yesterday, we published a cover story about the young Chicago rock band Beach Bunny, taking you behind-the-scenes of their sophomore album Emotional Creature. A few months ago, they shared “Oxygen” from it and now they’re back with another new single, “Fire Escape,” which is twangy and high-octane. Band leader Lili Trifilio had this to say in a press release about the album in general:
Failure Share Documentary Trailer Featuring Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, & More

Failure is the subject of a new documentary film, which has been in the works since at least 2018 when the cult alt-rock band asked fans to send them live footage of themselves from the ’90s. That documentary is finally set to come out next year, and a 30-minute version of it will be screened at Failure’s upcoming summer run of shows before the band plays. Today, they’ve released an extended 7-minute trailer for the doc, which includes talking head appearances from Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Maynard James Keenan, Tommy Lee, Butch Vig, Troy Sanders, Margaret Cho, Troy Van Leeuwen, and more. Check it out below.
Interpol & Spoon Announce Lights, Camera, Factions Co-Headlining Tour

Interpol and Spoon are hitting the road together later this year. The bands just announced what they’re calling the Lights, Camera, Factions tour. The bands have just announced what they’re calling the Lights, Camera, Factions tour — it will kick off in Asbury Park, NJ in August and bring them across the US before wrapping up a few weeks later in Portland, OR. Fellow Matador signees the Goon Sax will be opening on most of those dates.
RLYR – “Wrack”

Back in 2016, three long-tenured members of the Chicago metal community got together to form a new instrumental trio. RLYR — pronounced “Relayer” — is Pelican guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw, Bloodiest bassist Colin DeKuiper, and Locrian drummer Steven Hess. RLYR released their debut album Delayer in 2016, and they followed it two years later with Actual Existence. Today, RLYR have announced a new self-titled LP that’s coming later this spring. It’ll be the band’s first album in four years.
Stream The Rural Alberta Advantage’s New The Rise EP

Last month, the Rural Alberta Advantage returned with their first new music in five years, a pair of tracks called “CANDU” and “AB Bride.” Today, the band — which now has keyboardist and vocalist Amy Cole back in the fold — is releasing a whole new EP, The Rise, which includes those two songs and four more. The band are teasing it as the first of three releases that are planned for the rest of this year.
Stream Baltimore Screamo Trio Yume’s Lovely, Intense New EP Ambitious Cards

The Baltimore trio Yume has a unique take on screamo. Yume are really into melody, and their records often drift off into pretty, spindly indie rock meditations. They also play around with time signatures, sometimes lurching unpredictably. But when it’s time to mash down on the gas and roar, Yume can absolutely do that.
Fontaines D.C. – “One” (U2 Cover)

One of the biggest rock bands out of Ireland today has covered the biggest Irish rock band of all time. For their new Home Session for Apple Music, Fontaines D.C. turned U2’s Achtung Baby hit “One” into a downcast-but-romantic waltz. At the time of publication it does not appear to be fully released in the US yet, but you can hear a good 90-second chunk of it below to get the gist.
Kate Bollinger – “Lady In The Darkest Hour”

A few weeks ago, I saw the Virginia singer and songwriter Kate Bollinger open for Faye Webster at a big, sold-out show in Charlottesville, and it was immediately apparent that a large percentage of that crowd was mostly there for Bollinger. This was a hometown show, but it was still a pretty impressive thing to witness. And it’s not hard to see why people would be so drawn to Bollinger; her music is just profoundly chill. Here’s an example.
Beach Bunny’s Big Breakthrough

The Chicago pop-rockers and surprise TikTok darlings take us deep inside the making of their new album, the vulnerable and infectious Emotional Creature. After recording all day, Beach Bunny are taking a break with a dozen warm beignets. Lili Trifilio opens a paper bag to share them with everyone in the room — guitarist Matt Henkels, drummer Jon Alvarado, bassist Anthony Vaccaro, producer Sean O’Keefe, and me — and a cloud of powdered sugar poofs into the air. It’s a suspiciously warm spring day for Chicago, but they’re happily holed up indoors to track their sophomore album, Emotional Creature, which will be released July 22 on Mom+Pop Music. While everyone bites into a pastry to fuel another six hours in the studio, O’Keefe wheels around in his chair with an excited look on his face. “I posted a story of you on Instagram and Butch Vig just messaged saying he loves Beach Bunny!” It’s the fifth response O’Keefe has gotten like that today from his music industry peers, including one from Johnny Minardi, the Vice President of A&R at Elektra Records. O’Keefe seems a little taken aback, as if he knew Beach Bunny’s appeal is hard to resist, but that their reach is something he hasn’t seen in a while.
She & Him Announce Brian Wilson Tribute Tour

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are back with She & Him. This time, they’re embarking on a tour called Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson. Presumably that means a lot of Beach Boys, but the tour is also billed as featuring songs from across the She & Him catalog, making it the first time they’ve done a non-Christmas-music tour since 2013.
Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

Back in February, Willie Nelson announced he’d be releasing a new album, A Beautiful Time, on his 89th birthday. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” and “Energy Follows Thought.” Today, he’s back with another.
Mary Lattimore – “Love Is The Tune” (Bill Fay Cover)

Earlier this year, Dead Oceans reissued the first half of Bill Fay’s archival demos collection Still Some Light. Today, the label has announced that part two will follow in May. Alongside the rollout of the album, some contemporary musicians have offered up their own takes on Fay’s songs. We’ve heard contributions from Julia Jacklin, Steve Gunn, and Kevin Morby. Next up is Mary Lattimore. The harpist has covered Fay’s “Love Is A Tune.”
Pink Mountaintops – “Nervous Breakdown” (Black Flag Cover)

In February, Stephen McBean announced Peacock Pools, the first new Pink Mountaintops album in eight years. At the time, he also shared lead single “Lights Of The City.” Today, he’s back with another. McBean’s returned with the opening track of Peacock Pools, which also happens to be...
Koyo – “Straight North”

Long Island’s Koyo is a band full of hardcore-scene veterans who have played in bands like King Nine, Typecaste, and Rain Of Salvation. They mostly play hardcore shows, and frequently-shirtless frontman Joey Chairamonte looks like the damn Incredible Hulk. But Koyo aren’t a hardcore band. Instead, Koyo tap into a deep vein of melodic, heartsick Long Island emo, taking inspiration from bands like Taking Back Sunday and the Movielife. They play big, hooky songs full of longing, and they do it with muscle and focus. They kick a lot of ass.
Kevin Morby – “Rock Bottom”

Earlier this month, Kevin Morby announced his latest album, This Is A Photograph, with the title track. Today, he’s back with a second single, “Rock Bottom,” a rootsy jammer that features bass by album producer Sam Cohen, backing vocals from Cassandra Jenkins, and some laughs courtesy of Alia Shawkat and Tim Heidecker. Heidecker also features in the track’s accompanying music video, as does nunchucker Ariel Kellogg. Here’s Morby on the song and video:
Stream Duster’s Surprise New Album Together

Your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band, aka Duster aka the San Jose space-rock trio of Clay Parton, Canaan Dove Amber, and Jason Albertini have surprise-dropped a new album called Together. It’s out officially on streaming services at midnight, but the band released it early on YouTube with each track getting an accompanying video.
Stream Tree River’s Monstrously Catchy Emo Outpouring Time Being

Brooklyn’s Tree River play a poppy, expansive brand of emo that incorporates everything from rip-roaring pop-punk to twee blog-rock revivalism to twinkly, soaring TWIABP-style epics to late-’90s post-grunge radio hits to bold, breathy dream-pop. Time Being, their new album out today, is produced by Kevin Dye of gates and includes a guest feature from Say Anything’s Max Bemis on “Crossroading.” Its songs are impressively dynamic, building smartly until they overflow with vocal hooks and melodic riffs. Occasionally, they’ll hit you with a surprise flourish like the brass section that pushes “Thought Bubbles” to the heavens. If you don’t mind extremely earnest lyrics like “I’ll trace along your scars/ ‘Cause healing’s a work of art,” this band’s onslaught might just buoy you all the way through your next personal crisis. Stream Time Being in full below.
BROOKLYN, NY

