PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homeowners in the neighborhoods of Panther Hollow and Four Mile Run live in the shadow of giant nonprofits: UPMC, the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University. But while the residents pay thousands of dollars a year in property taxes, those institutions are exempt. “Folks paying a lot of property taxes find that frustrating that UPMC, one of the largest property owners in the city, is not paying any taxes,” said Barb Warwick of Four Mile Run It’s been debated and argued over for years. Should the hospitals and universities — our region’s major employers, property owners and revenue...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO