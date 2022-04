Jannes DeAnn Weede passed away peacefully at the Iowa River Hospice on March 7, 2022. She was born September 8, 1938, to Frank and Edna Teply in Cedar Rapids. Jan enjoyed learning and saw the importance of education. She graduated from McKinley High in 1956 and received a scholarship to Coe College where she earned a two-year teaching certificate. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Weede, in 1958. She finished her Bachelor of Education degree from Iowa State in 1969. After compiling 28 years of elementary teaching she retired in 1994, well known by her students for her jellybean jar and loving everything purple! Upon Gary’s retirement they built their dream home and moved to Nathrop, CO. In 2018, they moved to Marshalltown to be closer to family.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO