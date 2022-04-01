Michelle Yeoh gets multidimensional in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

A week before the South by Southwest festival made its roaring return to Austin, Texas, following a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, I asked actress Stephanie Hsu what she hopes audiences will take away from watching her new film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “I hope that people truly have their minds blown, and I hope they ugly-cry and can’t even wrap their heads around why they are ugly-crying and think about the movie for days,” she said. The movie did indeed blow minds and bring about a few tears at the festival’s opening-night premiere, where the crowd at the Paramount Theatre emphatically cheered and laughed during the film’s two-and-a-half-hour run time. The showing ended with a boisterous standing ovation. But more than that and probably most importantly, the project reminded moviegoers of the joys of original filmmaking.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO