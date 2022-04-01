ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michelle Yeoh gets multidimensional in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

By Aisha Harris
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything Everywhere All At Once is the kind of movie that lives up to its title. It's a zany and profound sci-fi...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Stephanie Hsu Is Everywhere All at Once

A week before the South by Southwest festival made its roaring return to Austin, Texas, following a COVID-induced two-year hiatus, I asked actress Stephanie Hsu what she hopes audiences will take away from watching her new film, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. “I hope that people truly have their minds blown, and I hope they ugly-cry and can’t even wrap their heads around why they are ugly-crying and think about the movie for days,” she said. The movie did indeed blow minds and bring about a few tears at the festival’s opening-night premiere, where the crowd at the Paramount Theatre emphatically cheered and laughed during the film’s two-and-a-half-hour run time. The showing ended with a boisterous standing ovation. But more than that and probably most importantly, the project reminded moviegoers of the joys of original filmmaking.
AUSTIN, TX
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'Everything Everywhere all at Once': Is the A24 Film in Theaters?

After creating one of the most original and endearing oddball movies of the new millennia with Swiss Army Man, the Daniels—the directing pair made of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert–made the world wait for the next fresh work. Kwan and Scheinert haven’t been sitting on their hands, the pair directed a music video for Machester Orchestra, an episode of Awkwafina From Queens, and they contributed to Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia as well. Daniel Scheinert squeezed in a feature film of his own titled The Death of Dick Long and an episode of On Becoming a God in Central Florida between appearing as Daniels.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy