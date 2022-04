The Marshalltown Police and Community Team (MPACT) is being largely embraced by the people it aims to help according to its latest quarterly report. Program supervisor Ryan Keller, who is also a mental health therapist with YSS, shared the organization’s impact by the numbers with the city council on Monday night. MPACT’s two community advocates, Darcy Andersen and Autumn Drewelow, responded to a combined 34 initial calls in January involving 76 people. In February, they responded to 18 calls involving 38 people.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO