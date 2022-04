PEORIA, Ariz. -- More than six months after he was called up in the middle of a pennant chase, Matt Brash will finally make his big league debut. The Mariners on Saturday announced that the club’s No. 6 prospect and baseball’s No. 98 overall, per MLB Pipeline, has won the No. 5 rotation spot and will break camp with the team. Brash has technically been on the roster since the final week of last season, but didn’t wind up making it into a game. Back then, he would’ve been deployed in a matchup-dictated relief sequence, but the right pocket never manifested.

