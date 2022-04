Check numbers before you book tickets. In the U.S., COVID cases have decreased after the January high. The masking rules have also been relaxed and according to the CDC tracker, reported deaths and hospitalizations are also on a downward trend. However, things are looking very different across the pond. Europe is experiencing another surge with cases rising in many countries after restrictions were scrapped and the contagious BA.2 variant became dominant. Director of the World Health Organization’s Europe region Hans Kluge commented that countries in Europe lifted their curbs “brutally.” He told reporters on March 22 that 5.1 million new cases were reported in the region over seven days.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO