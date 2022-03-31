ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What Mets fans can expect to find at Citi Field this season

CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, April 7, is opening day for Major League Baseball, and the...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Infielder Released On Thursday Morning

A former All-Star utility player is about to hit the open market. On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves officially released Brock Holt. “The Braves today optioned LHP Dylan Lee and OF Travis Demeritte to Triple-A Gwinnett. In addition, INF/OF Brock Holt has requested and has been granted his release. The club now has 37 players in camp,” the team said in an official statement.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees’ ex-star prospect makes even louder statement in roster push

TAMPA — In more ways than one, Wednesday was special for Manny Banuelos. For starters, it was the 14th anniversary of when he signed with the Yankees out of Mexico, starting a professional baseball career that’s seen him go from top prospect to flameout to Taiwan and back to where it all started.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aaron Judge receives huge contract offer from Yankees

The New York Yankees are launching a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, according to a report. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees made a multi-year contract offer to Judge last weekend, via Ryan Chichester of WFAN. The Yankees are reportedly willing to pay Judge around $30 million annually, but would be reluctant to go beyond six or seven years on the length of the deal.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Dodgers Trade For Another All-Star: Fans React

The Dodgers of Los Angeles are adding yet another All-Star player ahead of the 2022 season. On Friday morning, the Dodgers and Chicago White Sox agreed to a blockbuster trade. Los Angeles is sending outfielder A.J. Pollock to Chicago in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The Dodgers are bolstering...
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign former MVP first baseman Quincy Nieporte

According to the MiLB Transactions report, the Detroit Tigers have signed 1B Quincy Nieporte to a minor league contract. Most of you probably do not know that Nieporte was the 2021 Frontier League Most Valuable Player. From BoomerBaseball.com:. Nieporte was a member of the Schaumburg Boomers from 2019 to 2021...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Make Big Decision On Their Broadcasting Schedule

The New York Yankees have reportedly made a big decision on their upcoming broadcasting schedule this season. Per a report, the Yankees will have 21 games broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Those 21 games will only be made available on the platform. That means Yankees fans will need Amazon Prime...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Field#A Special Day#The New York Mets#Major League Baseball#Cbs2
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees have new option at catcher to consider

Opening Day is just six days away, and the New York Yankees still don’t have a solid plan behind the plate. Right now, the starting job is up for grabs, with Kyle Higashioka and the newly-acquired Ben Rortvedt the front-runners. But Rortvedt is recovering from a right oblique strain,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Q 105.7

Get Your Tix Now! New York Yankees Will Celebrate “The Captain”

It's been five years since #2 has been back home at The Stadium. Things have certainly been tumultuous for the Hall of Fame shortstop over the last month, following his resignation as President of the Miami Marlins. However, some home cookin' in September will probably make things a little better.
MLB
NBC Sports

deGrom's injury could impact Phillies' 2022 season

One of the main obstacles the Phillies face in their quest to return to the postseason is their chief rivals, the Mets. They made a huge signing in 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, giving them arguably the most fearsome 1-2 top of the rotation in the game. Ummm…...
MLB
CBS New York

Citi Field is ready to welcome back Mets fans

NEW YORK -- Thursday, April 7, is opening day for Major League Baseball, and the New York Mets are ready for the season, which includes a special day honoring glory teams of the past.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan got a preview Thursday of what fans can expect at Citi Field, including new food choices.Opening day is almost here, and what a season it could be on this 60th anniversary."It's an absolute dream. I remember seeing the stadium growing up on drives with my parents coming to the games," said Jacob Hadigeorgis, of Jacob's Pickles.There are brand new local culinary partnerships and ticket promotions."Starting at...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Mets fans react to Jacob deGrom injury news

The concern that New York Mets fans had when news broke that Jacob deGrom had tightness in his shoulder was well-founded. On Friday, the Mets confirmed reports that deGrom will not throw for roughly four weeks. Mets fans had some time to process this as a possibility after Thursday’s reports....
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DeGrom out with shoulder issue, dealing huge blow to Mets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The New York Mets will be without one of the sport's most dominant pitchers to start the season. Jacob deGrom will miss significant time because of inflammation in his shoulder area, a huge blow to a team that heavily invested in making a deep run this season.
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, sent for MRI

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday and will get an MRI after feeling tightness in his pitching shoulder, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. Mets manager Buck Showalter was still awaiting word on results...
MLB
WCBS News Radio 880

Here's what's new at Citi Field for 2022

Baseball is back and New York Mets fans will have plenty to enjoy at Citi Field this season. WCBS 880 traffic reporter and longtime Mets fan Tom Kaminski visited the Queens ballpark on Thursday to see what fans can expect at the Queens ballpark.
MLB
PIX11

Mets unveil new food options at Citi Field

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York Mets’ Opening Day is just around the corner, and there are plenty of new and interactive elements that have been added to Citi Field. From the five levels of new LED ribbon boards in the outfield to the Mets Hall of Fame and Museum’s new exhibit featuring artifacts […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy