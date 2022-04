Marcus Rashford has been challenged to haul himself out of his slump by Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Despite the absences of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani due to injury and illness, United started their game against Leicester without a recognised centre forward as Rashford was among the substitutes.Rashford was belatedly introduced in the second half in the 1-1 draw on Saturday evening but the impact was minimal as his struggles continued, having scored just five times in 27 appearances this season.He was omitted from the most recent England squad but while Rangnick is optimistic Rashford can quickly begin to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO