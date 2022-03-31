Pitt works to land Niagara scoring guard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is a big day for longtime Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret. The team is honoring him at the home game Friday night by hanging a banner with his name up in the rafters. He's retiring at the end of this season after 51 years.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote Rick Jeanneret, the Sabres were “Good — scary good” on Friday night against the Nashville Predators. They put up four goals against a playoff-caliber team, and they did it in front of a sold-out KeyBank Center. The crowd was loud from the first puck drop to the final horn, and […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday night was RJ Night at KeyBank Center, as legendary Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret’s name was hung from the rafters alongside other Sabres icons during a pregame ceremony. Jeanneret spoke to the media between the first and second periods of the game. The intermission segment can be seen above. Following the […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night. Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes stretched their...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rick Jeanneret’s name now hangs among Sabres royalty, top shelf where mama hides the cookies. A sold out crowd has been hard to come by this season, but Sabres fans descended on KeyBank Center hours before the puck dropped Friday night to celebrate Rick Jeanneret’s legendary career. “I just take a […]
Comments / 0